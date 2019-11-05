Port Elizabeth - NSFAS has received 287 769 applications nationwide, the fund said in a statement on Monday, with only 26 days left before applications close on November 30.
It said that students who intended to study at TVET colleges had increased from 23 001 in October to 37 132 by Monday. and that of the total applications, 145 190 were from Sassa beneficiaries.
The organisation said it was encouraging students with disabilities to apply for funding from the NSFAS Disability Fund, which provided funding and support for students with disabilities. It said that 775 applications were received from students with disabilities.
KwaZulu Natal (85 367), Gauteng (58 950), and Limpopo (46 043) remain at the top of the provinces with the highest number of applications.
"Statistics from these three provinces have been consistent for the past application cycles. There has been a significant shift in number throughout all provinces, this was due to the outreach and roadshows that we embarked on," the statement said.