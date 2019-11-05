Only 26 days left for closing of 2020 NSFAS applications









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Port Elizabeth - NSFAS has received 287 769 applications nationwide, the fund said in a statement on Monday, with only 26 days left before applications close on November 30. It said that students who intended to study at TVET colleges had increased from 23 001 in October to 37 132 by Monday. and that of the total applications, 145 190 were from Sassa beneficiaries. The organisation said it was encouraging students with disabilities to apply for funding from the NSFAS Disability Fund, which provided funding and support for students with disabilities. It said that 775 applications were received from students with disabilities. KwaZulu Natal (85 367), Gauteng (58 950), and Limpopo (46 043) remain at the top of the provinces with the highest number of applications. "Statistics from these three provinces have been consistent for the past application cycles. There has been a significant shift in number throughout all provinces, this was due to the outreach and roadshows that we embarked on," the statement said.

NSFAS is consistently engaging with various local and provincial government where there are low numbers of applications. "These engagements will allow NSFAS to provide support where necessary in order to assist qualifying students with access to facilities."

Applicants who qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies should meet the following criteria:

• Be a South African citizen;

• Intend to enrol at any of the 26 public universities; or 50 TVET colleges in 2020;

• Come from a family with a combined annual household income of not more than R350 000 per annum.

• If you are a student with a disability and come from a family with an income of not more than R600 000 per annum. (Students with disabilities and students who are SASSA beneficiaries and those who are supported by parents who receive social grants automatically qualify for NSFAS, provided they fall within the set threshold.)

• Agree to the terms and conditions of the NSFAS grant or bursary awarded.

African News Agency/ANA