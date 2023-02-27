Only 55% of country’s public health facilities have ‘ideal clinic’ status

This was revealed by the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla while answering a written parliamentary question from the DA.

“Ideal clinics” are facilities that have good infrastructure, adequate staff, adequate medicine and other supplies, and that use good administrative processes and applicable clinical policies, protocols and guidelines to ensure the provision of quality health services to the community.

DA MP Michele Clarke said of the country’s 3 477 clinics and hospitals, only 32% have achieved platinum status, which means they achieved 100% in the category for non-negotiable vitals, more than 80% in the vital category, and have more than 70% in essential and important categories.

However, with load shedding ever on the increase, Clarke said the number of facilities that maintained their status could decrease dramatically.