‘Only South Africans can do this!’ Woman in Dubai bank ordeal coming home after Mzansi rallies to pay her loan

South African woman, Bongile Ntombela who has been trapped in Dubai, after banks got her a travel ban because of her debt in the United Arab Emirates has expressed gratitude for the massive financial support she received. Last week, IOL reported that Ntombela was pleading for help to pay off her loan of around R120,000 and be able to leave the United Arab Emirates, where she had migrated to.

Ntombela made a video which she posted on TikTok explaining how she found herself in a precarious position. Following the outpouring of support, the woman is due to arrive in South Africa next week, after people from all walks of life rallied and made financial donations towards the unpaid loan. With the target reached, Ntombela is looking forward to see her children and family when she returns to South Africa.

“I had tried all I could over the last three months to try and resolve this. Eventually, when I got a job in South Africa I approached the bank and said can we work on an agreement where I can pay you.



“At no point did I want not to pay them and that is what frustrated me to say what must I do if I can’t find a job in Dubai, am I gonna just sit here and rot? I was not saying just let me go for free,” Ntombela told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. When Ntombela approached the bank seeking to make an arrangement for her to pay after she returns to South Africa, she said the bank in Dubai flatly refused. “I did get frightened. If you are in a situation like that, you are thinking, am I going to see my kids, what if I never leave, the mind plays and it got to a point where I had been to immigration to try and figure out what they can do,” said Ntombela.

She said the immigration authorities were also not helping. The desperate mother then decided to record the video which went viral, hoping that someone would borrow her the money. “How it turned out is really a huge surprise. The most beautiful thing I have experienced in my entire life. I will never ever forget this and I think my great grandchildren will always know this, and know how human beings can turn up for you. “I also think only South Africans can do this. Only South Africans ca do this. I don’t think there is anybody in the world that could be as kind, as compassionate. It’s been so surreal. It’s crazy,” said an emotional Ntombela with a smile.

The woman said her year has been “challenging” and she has been unemployed since January. She said it was a very difficult step to record the video asking for help because she is someone who has always catered for her needs in life. Ntombela told Newzroom Afrika that unlike many people who “run away” from their financial obligations in Dubai, she had opted to stay and solve things with the bank, but the situation only worsened.

“I know I messed up big time, but then, there is nothing I can do to change the decisions that I made. I could have left earlier, not pay the loan and run away like the rest of other people do. I chose to stay and figure things out,” she said. Ntombela said the shame has been similar to being stripped naked and it has not been easy for her. In her plea for help, Ntombela said she has been living and working in the UAE for six years and lost her job earlier this year.

"The company I worked for told me to resign or get fired, my ego could not take the word fired and I decided I would resign. They allowed me to stay on their residence visa while I was looking for another job unfortunately, I couldn't find a job," she said. She said her residence visa was subsequently cancelled, and a travel ban was imposed by the bank as she was unable to continue with her loan payments. Ntombela said she was about to complete her loan in April.

"We all make decisions thinking it's the right decision at the time and I take full accountability that I couldn't make better decisions this year...I need help," she said. On Friday, Ntombela said she has signed a contract with a company in South Africa and is looking forward to take up a job when she returns back home. [email protected]