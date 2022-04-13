Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux cautioned to appear in court or face jail

Pretoria – Leader of the Operation Dudula movement, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, was on Wednesday reportedly handed a "caution and discharge" sentence for missing a court date over an assault case that happened in 2019. News24 reported that Dlamini was convicted for failure to appear in court in 2019 in the common assault case.

He allegedly assaulted a tenant at his mother’s house for failure to pay rent. He appeared in court on 9 September 2019 and was released on a warning, but the outspoken activist reportedly failed to attend court, and a warrant of arrest was subsequently issued. The assault case is now scheduled to be heard on May 3 in the Meadowlands Magistrate's Court, and the activist was cautioned that he would be fined or jailed if he fails again to present himself in court.

Last month, Dlamini was released on R1 500 bail by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court. Several supporters were outside the court, and they were also at the Johannesburg central police station, where the Operation Dudula leader had been detained. Dlamini, popularly known as Nhlanhla Lux, was arrested after a case was opened at the Dobsonville police station in Soweto in March. The complainant, Victor Ramerafe, was supported in opening the case by the Economic Freedom (EFF) by virtue of his membership with the party led by Julius Malema.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini after the movement accused Ramerafe’s home of being a drug den. Dlamini is expected to return to the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on 27 May. IOL