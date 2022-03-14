Operation O Kae Molao leads to over 300 arrests in Mamelodi over the weekend

Pretoria - More than 300 suspects were arrested in Mamelodi during operation O Kae Molao during the weekend, police said on Monday.
Police said detectives embarked on a tracing operation, tracking down suspects who think they have evaded arrest.
Story continues below Advertisment
Some of the suspects include those who are accused of rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and malicious damage to property.
Gauteng acting provincial commissioner Major General Girly Mbele led the operation in Mamelodi, Tshwane, from Saturday until Sunday.
The suspects will appear in different Magistrates’ Courts across Gauteng.
Manhunt launched for suspects who gunned down 6 men in uMlazi
WATCH: Police launch 72-hour activation plan after 5 killed in Khayelitsha
Nine suspects arrested for tampering with essential infrastructure to appear in Newcastle magistrate’s court
Operation Vuthu Hawe in the Southern Cape lead to 48 arrests
IOL