People travelling via OR Tambo international airport could face possible flight delays following the discovery of an unattended bag by officials this morning.

Kempton Park - The evacuation of the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, after an unattended bag was discovered is not part of a simulation expected to take place in Kempton Park on Monday night, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant colonel Katlego Mogale said that there was an evacuation at OR Tambo International Airport at the terminal building following the discovery of an unattended bag on Monday morning.

"The SAPS K9 and airport security K9 were called to the scene. The dogs were deployed to ascertain whether there were explosives in the bag but the dogs reacted negatively. The bag was then opened under controlled detonation by the SAPS explosives unit. At this stage investigations are underway to confirm the contents of the bag. A few hours ago operations at the airport returned to normal," she said.

"This incident is not part of the simulation that is yet to take place in Kempton Park this evening. Members of the public and or passengers are advised not to leave bags unattended as they pose a potential security risk."

Mogale said the SAPS would maintain the high police visibility in and around the airport as per the "integrated multi-disciplinary plan that is implemented".

African News Agency/ANA