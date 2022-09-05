OR Tambo International Airport runway re-opened after veld fire at

Pretoria - A runway at OR Tambo International Airport has been re-opened after it was temporarily closed due to an outbreak of a veld fire. The reports of the fire came in after midday on Monday.

“Our fire and rescue team managed to successfully contain the fire and will continue to monitor the situation closely. Airport operations continue with minimal impact,” said the airport in a statement. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. Earlier, the airport had tweeted a notice on Twitter on the incident, calling for travellers to exercise “patience and understanding”.

OR Tambo International Airport communications specialist Samukelo Khambule said airport operations had not been affected and that flights were still landing and departing as scheduled. RE-OPENING OF RUNWAY pic.twitter.com/qIVmL3efcK — ORTambo (@ortambo_int) September 5, 2022 Earlier, Airports Company South Africa said one of the runways at the Gauteng airport had been temporarily closed due to an outbreak of a veld fire. Airport management had confirmed that runway 21L/03R had been temporarily closed due to a veld fire that spilled over from the adjacent community within the airport precinct.

