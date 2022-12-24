OR Tambo Memorial hospital unable to accept patients as Boksburg explosion impacts hospital’s resources and infrastructure

The OR Tambo Memorial Hospital is unable to accept any patients after a fuel tanker exploded near the hospital in Boksburg on Saturday morning. Visuals from within OR Tambo Memorial Hospital show an empty hospital with debris on the floor and people scrambling for safety.

The hospital has been severely affected by the blast. According to an update from Emer-G-Med, it is unconfirmed if anyone has been injured within the facility. The fuel tanker explosion in Boksburg resulted in deaths and critical injuries. According to a statement from Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen, Emer-G-Med paramedics and other emergency service agencies are currently in attendance in Railway Street in Boksburg.

“Reports from the scene are that a fuel tanker has exploded. At this stage we can confirm there have been multiple people left with critical injuries and several fatalities,” said Van Reenan. The truck reportedly belongs to LP Gas and unconfirmed reports suggest the truck drove under a low-lying bridge, scraping the top of the vehicle and causing a leak. Road closures of Hospital Road/Railway Road were put in place shortly after the incident.

