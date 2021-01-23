’Our hearts beat with profound loss’: family of SA jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa

JOHANNESBURG - The family of SA jazz legend Jonas Mosa Gwangwa is devasted at his death just two weeks after the death of his wife, Violet.

“Seventeen days after we lost our mother, our father left this earth to join his lifetime sweetheart and soulmate, this morning at the age of 83,” the family said in a statement on Saturday

“A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor, our hearts beat with profound loss. Dr Gwangwa's international and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theatre, and the arts in general is contained in the memory and minds of millions across the world and we are blessed and grateful to have been part of a life and legacy of love and avant-garde creativity that spans the space of over seven decades,” they said.

The family space to mourn their beloved parents, and that the respectful manner in which we were able to bury their mother be continued.

Details of memorial and burial services will be released in due course.