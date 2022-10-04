Ousted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse says she is not backing down without a fight

Durban - Ousted Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse, is taking her fight over the mayoral hot seat to court next week. Dada Morero has since taken over as mayor following Phalatse’s removal.

Speaking to eNCA, she said she remained committed to fighting for residents. Phalatse added that the fight was both political and legal and she would continue to fight it on both fronts. In a press statement on Tuesday, she said the DA would not stand by while the ANC and its allies used corrupt means to grab power. She was removed from her seat with 139 votes and replaced by Dada Morero.

“I have filed papers in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to have last week’s special council meeting of the City of Joburg declared unlawful,” she said. Her comments and filing comes in the wake of comment made by DA leader, John Steenhuisen that the party was not done in Joburg and it “would continue to fight the forces that put their own greedy agendas ahead of the needs of the citizens of the country.” Phalatse said the DA would focus its attention on regaining the City of Joburg and stop the ruling party and its partners in the coalition of corruption from looting the city for a second time and against paying no heed to the needs of residents.

