Johannesburg - Reigning Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green advised hopefuls on Monday that they needed to have drive, passion and stamina if they wanted to win the pageant.

“You must really want it. You need drive, passion and stamina! Miss South Africa should also have a serving heart, be relatable, generous and passionate about empowering other women and girls. Never underestimate the power of one. You need to shine as the best form of yourself. Always be authentic and talk and act from the heart. Don’t pretend to be something you are not," Green said.



There were already more than 500 applicants for the 2019 competition, and organisers said it seemed likely that a record number of entries would be received this year for the pageant, which takes place on August 9, at Sun International’s flagship venue, the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria.



“It is hard to comprehend just how big the Miss South Africa platform is and the opportunities it offers the title holder. It is bigger than I ever could have imagined. I found myself in the position where my voice was heard. However, this comes with an immense responsibility. You are able to help as many people as you can. You have to seize the opportunity and run with it. It really does transform your life,” said Green.



There’s close to R3 million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1 million in cash as well as a car and other prizes.