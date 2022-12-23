Over 1 000 wanted suspects arrested at roadblock in Pretoria

Pretoria - Over 1 000 wanted suspects have been arrested at a roadblock in Pretoria West on Thursday. The roadblock was done as part of the O Kae Molao operation.

Speaking to eNCA, Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said he was pleased with the progress they have made. Mawela said the area is one of the most problematic and it’s on the national Top 14 list where “crime is stubborn”. “The operation started very well ... detectives managed to arrest 1 007 wanted suspects. We are happy with the 1 007 arrest because they are going to spend Christmas behind bars.

“We managed to recover two stolen vehicles. One had just been hijacked in Atteridgeville and unfortunately they came to our roadblock and we recovered the vehicle. “The other vehicle was stolen in Brooklyn and was recovered here,” Mawela told the broadcaster. Mawela said that 77 undocumented people were arrested.

