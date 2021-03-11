Over 138 000 health workers vaccinated, 1474 new infections and 95 Covid-19 deaths

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 138 014 healthcare workers have now been vaccinated in the country since the Johnson & Johnson doses arrived in February. This is roughly 9000 more healthcare workers vaccinated from the previous day. South Africa kicked off its mass vaccination programme in February after the J&J vaccine doses touched down. In phase 1 of the vaccination programme, only healthcare workers in the public and private sector are being vaccinated as they are most at risk to Covid-19 infection. They are being vaccinated as part of the Sisonke Protocol, a study, which allows the government to roll out the vaccine to health workers while awaiting the necessary approvals from the SA Health Products Regulator.

In terms of Covid-19 infections, he said there were 1474 new infections, as well as 95 new deaths, which took the country’s death toll since March last year to 51 110 deaths.

This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 infections to over 1.5 million infections since March.

The number of recoveries in the country stands at over 1.4 million recoveries, which means there is a recovery rate of about 94.8% currently.

Mkhize said they had now tested over 9.2 million people in the private and public sector, with over 33 000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Gauteng, Free State and the Northern Cape had the most deaths.

Deaths by province:

Gauteng - 25

Free State - 21

Northern Cape - 17

Western Cape - 11

Limpopo - 10

KZN - 6

Eastern Cape - 5

South Africa has procured 9 million vaccine doses from the J&J, as well as 20 million doses from Pfizer have been promised, along with an additional 12 million doses from the COVAX facility.

South Africa also expects vaccine doses through the AU’s African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team facility.

IOL