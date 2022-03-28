Over 1800 arrested in Gauteng during weekend operations

PRETORIA - Gauteng police arrested more than 1 800 people including 145 undocumented foreigners over the weekend during crime-combating operations.
Police said the O Kae Molao operation in Atteridgeville and Laudium led to the arrest of 340 suspects.
Another 113 were arrested in other parts of Tshwane, bringing the total number of arrests there to 453.
“These suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of drugs, robbery, being undocumented, illegal possession of a firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and murder,” police said in a statement.
In Ekurhuleni district, over 450 suspects were arrested and hijacked vehicles were recovered.
“Suspects were arrested for crimes such as kidnapping, possession of hijacked vehicles, dealing in drugs, intimidation, possession of an unlicensed firearm, murder, rape and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” police said.
In Tsakane, a suspect was arrested after a BMW 3 series vehicle was abandoned by criminals and the owner was found inside the boot of the vehicle.
Another victim, who was hijacked from Heidelberg, was rescued from the boot of a Hyundai i20 after it was stopped and searched on Mandela Road on Saturday morning.
A total of 380 suspects were arrested in the Johannesburg district while 555 were arrested in the West Rand and Sedibeng districts.
