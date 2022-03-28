Over 1800 arrested in Gauteng during weekend operations

Police said the O Kae Molao operation in Atteridgeville and Laudium led to the arrest of 340 suspects.

PRETORIA - Gauteng police arrested more than 1 800 people including 145 undocumented foreigners over the weekend during crime-combating operations.

Another 113 were arrested in other parts of Tshwane, bringing the total number of arrests there to 453.

“These suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of drugs, robbery, being undocumented, illegal possession of a firearm, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and murder,” police said in a statement.

In Ekurhuleni district, over 450 suspects were arrested and hijacked vehicles were recovered.