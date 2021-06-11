Over 24 000 new Covid infections for Gauteng in just 7 days

Johannesburg - More than 24 000 new coronavirus infections – among them 1 000 learners – have been reported in Gauteng in the past week, with the Pretoria CBD, Roodepoort and Randburg among the many hots pots. The Gauteng Health Department’s weekly statistics show that the province has more than 30 000 active cases, which accounts for over 40% of all active cases in South Africa.

In just seven days, between June 3 and June 10, the province accrued more 24 000 new infections. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced on Thursday that the country was in the third Wwve. Region 3 in the City of Tshwane, which includes the Pretoria CBD, Atteridgeville, Pretoria West and Laudium, has the most new infections in the province with more than 2 219 recorded in the past week.

It is followed by the City of Johannesburg’s Region C, which includes Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate and Florida. There, there have been more than 1 756 new infections in the past week. Another coronavirus hot spot is Joburg’s Region B, which includes Randburg, Rosebank, Greenside and Melville. More than 1 612 new infections were recorded in the past week. At least nine other regions in Gauteng have had more than 1 000 new cases in the past week, among them Ekurhuleni’s North 2 Region (Bedfordview, Benoni, Boksburg), Mogale City, South 1 in Ekurhuleni (Alberton, Germiston), Region 6 in Tshwane (Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Lynnwood), Region 4 in Tshwane (Waterkloof, Silverton), Region G in Joburg (Inner City, Joburg South), and Region E in Joburg (Sandton, Alexandra).

More than 3 575 infected people had been admitted to hospital, with 550 on oxygen and 398 on ventilators. The data showed that 1 085 patients were in ICU. Of the 3 575 admitted, 2 033 in the general wards and 594 in the ICU wards were relying on room air to breathe. “Gauteng is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, which is starting to put pressure on the health-care facilities,” the department said. “24 043 new cases in 7 days (64% increase from previous week) which is 3 569 daily average cases per week.

“A growing number of children at schools in Gauteng are testing positive for Covid-19 with more than 1 000 children at Gauteng public schools testing positive for Covid-19 in the past week. “While there are no plans to close schools just yet, government is monitoring the situation and will be guided by expert advice. Each individual has the power to stop the spread.” The department said more than 429 168 people had been vaccinated in the province, with Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, at 45 226 and 42 242 respectively, vaccinating the most people in the regions.