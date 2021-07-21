Over 3 295 new Covid-19 infections for Gauteng

Johannesburg - More than 3 295 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Gauteng province on Tuesday, taking confirmed coronavirus cases to over 822 000. This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province to more than 822 159 since last March.

More than 760 000 people have since recovered, while 15 605 people have died from coronavirus-related complications. The Gauteng Health Department said 162 more people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of hospital admissions from 8 565 on Monday to 8 727 on Tuesday. Of those in hospital, 3 462 were in public hospitals and 5 265 in private facilities.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said they were inundated with calls from members of the public enquiring whether it was safe to take the vaccine. “One of the frequently asked question is: ’Can I get vaccinated if I am sick?’ Members of the public are advised that those who are sick or unwell should reschedule their vaccination appointment and come back when they have fully recovered. “The flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine should be given at least 14 days apart. Furthermore, no vaccine may be co-administered with the Covid-19 vaccines.

“The department would like to urge members of the public visiting various vaccination sites across the province to be truthful when completing the screening questionnaire. “This will help the health-care workers on site to provide better counsel prior to administering the vaccine,” said Kekana. She said that by Tuesday, more than 1.3 million people had been vaccinated in Gauteng.