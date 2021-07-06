Over 30 heavily armed robbers in 8 cars rob cash van and burn four cars at the scene

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of more than 30 robbers who robbed a cash-in-transport van between the N17 offramp and N1 North on Monday evening. Police said more than 180 cartridge cases from AK47s, R5s and 9mms were found at the scene after the robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Gauteng Police Colonel Athlenda Mathe said a group of G4S security officials had collected money from a bank in Ormonde just before 7pm and were travelling towards Krugersdorp when they were ambushed. She said the robbers fired random shots at the armoured vehicle and the two armoured bakkies that were used to escort the cashvan. The vehicles then overturned, she said. “In the process, all security officials were forced out of the armoured vehicles and forced to lay down on the side of the road. The cash van was then bombed and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.”

Mathe said their preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were travelling in more than eight vehicles. “Three of those vehicles were set alight on the scene by the suspects and they include a Mercedes-Benz, a Jeep and a Toyota Fortuner,” she said. None of the security guards were killed and cases of cash-in-transit heist, armed robbery and attempted murder have been opened.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen what transpired or have information on the case to come forward with the information and assist investigations. ER24’s Werner Vermaak said one of their off-duty paramedics came across the incident shortly after it happened. He was making his way home from shift when he noticed a vehicle on fire on the highway,. “Upon assessment, he found that four vehicles were well alight. Emergency services were alerted to the incident.