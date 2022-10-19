Over 36 hours without electricity! Joburg City Power says sorry to Honeydew residents over outage

Johannesburg – Residents in parts of Roodepoort, mainly in the Laser Park and Honeydew areas, have been without power for over 36 hours after a power outage in the area. Joburg City Power apologised to residents on Wednesday, saying their technicians were attending to the issue.

“City Power apologises to customers in Lazer Park and parts of Honeydew who are affected by the outage that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday,” the utility said. The utility said the power outage was as a result of multiple cable faults that were located and repaired on Tuesday. “The team then restored supply yesterday afternoon but it subsequently tripped again within an hour due to high resistance fault.

“The test branch team was recalled to site to locate the fault. They are currently on site running tests and the contractor is also standing by to commence with repairs immediately once the fault has been located,” said Joburg City Power. The outages come as South Africans are also faced with varying load shedding stages this week. Eskom announced on Tuesday it would implement Stage 3 load shedding between 4pm and midnight yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday), while Stage 2 was expected in the same period tomorrow (Friday).

Stage 2 load shedding would also be implemented between midnight and 5am until tomorrow (Friday). Meanwhile, Joburg City Power said it was urging affected residents to switch off non-essential appliances to ease the load on the network and avoid incidents of rush currents and network overload when restoration takes place. “We urge customers to be patient while our teams are addressing this problem.

“We regret the inconvenience caused,” it said. Meanwhile, fresh power outages were reported in Fourways, Witkoppen, Douglasdale, Bordeaux, Wemmer, Reuven and Greenside. The outages all appear to have been caused by a mixture of trips, vandalised transformers and cable faults.