Over 400 000 people have contracted Covid-19 in Gauteng, of those 9678 have died

Johannesburg - Over 400 000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Gauteng since the virus arrived in South Africa almost a year ago. Since the first confirmed case in the KZN Midlands in March last year, Gauteng has seen over 9678 people die from the virus, while over 391 479 have recovered. According to the Health Ministry, 404 639 people have been infected since March last year, as of Sunday - the most infections by province. There are 3482 active cases. Speaking to the nation on Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the rate of infection had slowed and it appeared the country had emerged from its second wave, which was confirmed in December. The second wave came with a new more infectious variant, the 501Y.V2, which is also now the most dominant in South Africa. Ramaphosa said hospital admissions were on the decline, and the average new infections at the end of February was under 10 000 new infections per week, compared to over 40 000 at the end of January and just under 90 000 at the end of December.

“This dramatic decline in cases over eight weeks is due to a combination of the public health measures introduced, changes in behaviour and accumulating immunity in those who became infected in our communities.

“We were able to emerge from the second wave because most people adhered to the tighter restrictions and observed the basic health protocols, including wearing masks in public and social distancing.

“The measures we had to put in place in December were necessary to contain infections and prevent our health facilities from being overwhelmed. They were necessary to save lives.”

The Gauteng Health Department reported 304 new infections on Monday, with the Tshwane region having the most new cases with 116. Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni had 68 and 64 cases respectively.

It said 3092 Covid-19 infected patients were in public and private hospitals, meaning almost 9 out of 10 active cases were currently hospitalised in the province.

TSHWANE

The City of Tshwane has had a total of 2850 deaths since March last year, 107 032 infections and 103 238 recoveries.

City of Tshwane 1, which covers areas including Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Soshanguve, Akasia and Pretoria North, has had 796 deaths since last year and has 22 new cases.

City of Tshwane 3, which includes areas such as Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, and Pretoria West, has had 792 deaths and has 55 new infections.

JOHANNESBURG

The City of Johannesburg has had 3 071 deaths since March last year, 160 029 infections and 155 745 recoveries. Of the new infections, the majority came from Region D, which includes Soweto and Doornkop. Region D also has the most deaths in the city, with 1176 and 15 new infections as of Sunday night.

Region F, which includes the Joburg Inner City and Johannesburg South, has had the second most deaths in the city, with 422, and 9 new infections as of Sunday.

EKURHULENI

The City of Ekurhuleni has had 2178 deaths since March last year, 86 958 infections and 84 074 recoveries. Ekurhuleni South 1 region, which includes areas such as Alberton, Germiston and Vosloorus, has the most deaths in the region with 456.

WEST RAND

There have been 756 deaths since March last year, along with 23 636 infections and 22 674 recoveries. There were 16 new infections.

SEDIBENG

There have been 751 deaths since March last year, along with 23 512 infections and 22 389 recoveries. There were 32 new infections. The Midvaal had the most deaths.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said a new batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived on Saturday. He said the government was increasing vaccination sites from 17 to 49, with 17 private hospitals being added as part of the programme.

“Once the vaccination of healthcare workers has been completed, we will begin with phase two of the vaccine roll-out in late April or early May.

“Phase two will include the elderly, essential workers, persons living or working in institutional settings and those with co-morbidities.”

South Africa has secured 11 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, 20 million from Pfizer and 12 million from the COVAX facility.

The country will also get additional doses from the African Union.

“We are in constant contact with various other vaccine manufacturers to ensure that we have the necessary quantities of vaccines when we need them,” said Ramaphosa.

