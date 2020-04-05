Over 70 SA students who returned from China cleared from quarantine in Gauteng

Johannesburg – Seventy-six of the 80 students who have been under quarantine for Covid-19 at a hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, since March 20 have been cleared to go home, the Gauteng Health Department said on Sunday.

A group of 80 students from various Technical Vocational Training (TVET) colleges returned to South Africa on March 20 from Wuhan, China, after having been in job placement at Chinese companies, which was arranged through various Sector Education and Training Authorities, the department said.

On arrival in South Africa, the students were placed in quarantine. All 80 students had tested negative and 76 of them had been cleared to go home.

Four students remained behind for further observation because they had pre-existing medical conditions.

They were set to go home on Tuesday. The 76 students were sent off by Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology Blade Nzimande and officials from the Gauteng Health Department on Saturday.