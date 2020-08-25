Over 80% South Africans believe Ramaphosa should deal aggressively with PPE corruption, new survey shows

Johannesburg - Over and above being sad, depressed and struggling deeply with finances during the Covid-19 lockdown, South Africans believe President Cyril Ramaphosa should aggressively deal with PPE corruption. This is contained in a new study by Ask Africa, titled Covid-19 Tracker: Unpacking the significant social change brought on by the pandemic. The study reports on perceptions of over 9000 South Africans during ’’advanced level 3“ between August 5 to 11. “Although the president has publicly spoken out about the high levels of corruption before and during the Covid-19 pandemic, citizens feel that no real action has been taken and doubt the president’s ability to curb Covid-19-related corruption,” the survey said.

CORRUPTION ATTITUDES

A total of 76% of those surveyed felt dealing with the issue of corruption was “all talk and no action”, while one in three felt Ramaphosa was not doing enough to prevent Covid-19 corruption.

“Citizens feel strongly about publicly making an example of those guilty of corruption to prevent future perpetrators,” the survey said.

More than eight out of every 10 people who were surveyed said the president should make an example of those who are corrupt to send a message to future perpetrators

Over 81% of people also believed that the outcome of corruption cases should be highlighted in the media, 77% have lost all hope of it being stopped and 81% felt corruption had distorted the development and upliftment of South African people.

Just 52% of people were confident of Ramaphosa’s ability to curb corruption and 47% felt the president was taking control in preventing further corruption in the country.

“Citizens feel strongly that corruption in South Africa has created a poor international image of the country and consequently diverted local and foreign investment,” the survey said.

Over 78% of South Africans surveyed also believe companies who rigged prices for Covid-19 contracts should be punished, 79% felt corruption perceptions of South Africa had worsened and damaged the country’s reputation and 82% believed corruption has created obstacles to local and foreign direct investment.

The survey shows that 71% were concerned about the corruption in the healthcare system, while corruption in the healthcare system was highest in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

82% Eastern Cape

82% KZN

77% Northern Cape

71% Gauteng

68% North West

65% Limpopo, Free State

63% Mpumalanga

61% Western Cape

Meanwhile, the survey said vigilance about Covid-19 was high especially amongst people with underlying conditions.

“The fear of contracting the virus is high, which is keeping people vigilant and levels of prevention high.

“A strong stand against corruption should enhance the country’s global image as well as investor relations.

“South Africans have high levels of Ubuntu, and high levels of ubuntu are linked to lower distress.

“The sense of personal agency remains high. South Africans recognise the need for continuous educational drives to prevent the spread of the virus,” the report said.

In terms of the bad news, the virus and the lockdown had caused high levels of anxiety and depression.

“Only one in five respondents have been mobilised to plan for the future, many are still stuck in feelings of bargaining or sadness.

“Although the issue of corruption has been addressed by the Presidency, citizens feel that no action has been taken and want to see corrective action.

“A third of respondents are still temporarily not working due to the lockdown and 61% of all respondents experienced a loss of income due to the outbreak.

“More than half of South Africans remain concerned about the amount of food in their homes”.

The survey showed the Eastern Cape, North West and Limpopo had the highest distress levels at 34 on the distress scale.

Distress had also worsened during advance level 3, reaching 31, while distress levels were at 30 during level 3. Distress levels were highest during level 5, reaching 37.

The survey also showed 44% of respondents were either afraid or depressed during the start of lockdown – this was at 47%.

The number of people going to bed hungry had also declined from 41% at level 5 to 33% during advance level 3.

The number of people who had no income had reduced from 24% at level 5 to 17% during advanced level 3.

“The impact of the prolonged lockdown has a negative emotional impact on South Africans, with citizens showing high levels of fear and depression.

“Since moving to advanced level 3, levels of managing has shown a 2% decline”.

“Most citizens are struggling to accept the reality of Covid-19 and find it difficult to move into the acceptance phase. Women have been faster in going through this trauma curve than men”.

ATTITUDES

36% - sadness - I don’t know when this will end. (At level 5, 24%)

23% - acceptance - This is happening, I have to figure out how to proceed. (At level 5, 16%)

21% - bargaining - if I social distance for a few weeks, everything will be better. (At level 5, 26%)

10% - anger - I’m being forced to stay at home and my activities have been taken away. (At level 5, 16%)

10% - denial - This virus won’t affect me - (At level 5, 18%)

WORK DURING LOCKDOWN

Just one out of every three people have been able to continue working from home during the lockdown, while 35% are temporarily not working.

35% are temporarily not able to work due to the lockdown

29% are able to work from home

18% are still going to work

11% are going to work as an essential services worker

6% have lost their jobs as the employer has permanently closed down.

In addition, 26% of people had a temporary salary reduction, 14% had delayed salary/wage payment, 14% had been retrenched, 12% had no salary/wage payment for the month although they worked and 8% had a permanent salary reduction.

“Two in three respondents have experienced some form of income loss because of the lockdown, including retrenchments, delayed payments, reductions or a lack of payment,” he said.

Of those surveyed, 46% of people had borrowed money from family, friends or employer.

A total of 20% of people had sold personal assets such as jewellery or a car for financial relief, 19% borrowed money from a loan shark, 15% took out a small personal loan from an informal lender and 13% took out a loan against their salary/wage.

The survey also said men were significantly more likely to believe they will have to borrow money to cope with the lockdown.

IOL