Over 800 motorists arrested for driving under the influence, and excessive speeding across Joburg

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has ramped up operations across the city, aimed at combating lawlessness, enhance road safety, and address the “alarming” rate of serious and fatal accidents. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said from December 1, 2024 to January 5, 2025, a total of 512 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).

Additionally, the JMPD High-Speed Unit apprehended 364 motorists for excessive speeding. “Region F, which includes the Joburg CBD, Hillbrow, Yeoville, Kensington, Berea, Mayfair, Turffontein, Rossetenville, and surrounding areas, recorded the highest number of DUI arrests, with over 300 motorists apprehended. Region D, covering Soweto, followed closely with over 100 arrests,” said Fihla. He added that driving under the influence of alcohol poses significant dangers, not only to the driver but also to other road users.

Impaired judgement, slowed reaction times, and diminished coordination greatly increase the risk of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. “Excessive speeding is equally as dangerous. It drastically reduces a driver’s ability to respond to unforeseen circumstances, such as pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles, significantly increasing the severity of potential crashes,” said Fihla. “These arrests serve as a stark reminder of the serious consequences associated with these offences. Driving under the influence and excessive speeding can lead to the loss of life, severe injuries, and legal repercussions, including fines, imprisonment, and the suspension or revocation of driving licenses.”