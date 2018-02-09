HOMEWARD BOUND: PAC Struggle hero Kenny Motsamai leaves Boksburg Correctional Service Centre on day six of his day parole. He has since been released from jail. Picture: Itumeleng English

Johannesburg - Former political prisoner Kenny Motsamai, who is currently on parole, was detained on Thursday night hours before a doctor’s appointment.

Prisons wardens accompanied by a police van pounced on him at his Katlehong home at midnight.

His daughter, Busi, said the officers did not explain the reason for the arrest and the family has on Friday morning roped in EFF chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu; who was key in getting Motsamai out of jail last year after spending 27 years behind bars.

“My father always informs prison authorities of his movements and this week he was granted permission to go to Pretoria twice and today he was supposed to see a doctor at 1Military Hospital for injuries he sustained to his foot from wearing tracking braces,” said Busi.

“This borders on harassment. They came here in the middle of the night and handcuffed him. Police said they only asked to escort the wardens to arrest him. We still don’t know why he was arrested,” said Busi.

Read: My release from prison has made me ill, says PAC veteran

Kenny Motsamai released after 27 years in prison

Department of Correctional Services national spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo could not immediately comment on Motsamai’s re-arrest. “I know that he complained to us about the ankle braces… Officials are supposed to first seek clarity or explain why they are arresting a parolee who might have violated parole condition before an arrest is made. It means its something very serious if they just arrest a parolee,” said Nxumalo.

Mpofu could not be reached immediately for comment.

Last month Motsamai celebrated his first year anniversary of his release from Boksburg Prison after spending 27 years for killing a white traffic officer in Rustenburg in 1989. Prior his release Motsamai was granted a day parole with strict conditions that included leaving the prison at 8am and being back by 4pm. During this eight-month-long parole, he was fitted with a monitoring device on his left ankle.

@lindilesifile

[email protected]

The Star