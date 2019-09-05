Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday visit the Queens High School in Johannesburg after a teacher was accused of sexual assault. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday visit the Queens High School in Johannesburg after a teacher at the school was accused of sexual assault. On Thursday, a single woman staged a protest outside the school. Her protest, which had the woman carrying a placard with the words ‘Your Daughter Is Not Safe The Principal Protects Sexual Predators’.

A video of the woman was shot and posted to social media, alerting the MEC to the woman’s protest.

In the video, the unidentified woman said: “There are girls that have come forward to my group. They have come out and said they have been assaulted by a teacher at this exact school. They have tried to report it, but they have been given excuses over and over again. Apparently, the principal has been protecting the teacher.

“All I am doing here is standing in peace, I am not fighting with nobody. These girls do not have a voice and I will be a voice for them, whether I get arrested I don’t care, whether I die, I don’t care,” said the woman.

OUR GIRLS ARE NOT SAFE IN SCHOOLS PLEASE SHARE pic.twitter.com/SSfYwu6YVR — Syberbabe (@syberbby) September 5, 2019

Lesufi tweeted that he would descend to the school on Friday.

In a statement, Lesufi said he would be on a fact-finding mission.

“Lesufi will visit Queens High to establish facts on the allegations of sexual assault of learners allegedly by an educator, who is allegedly protected by the principal. This emanates from a social media post depicting a parent pleading for assistance, after the said learners complaints were allegedly ignored by the school.

“This cannot be tolerated, the school must account on such serious allegations,” said MEC Lesufi.