Paramedics resuscitate toddler who was found unresponsive in home swimming pool in Joburg

Johannesburg - A 16-month-old girl toddler who was found unresponsive in a home swimming pool in Johannesburg was resuscitated by paramedics.. Netcare 911’s spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a drowning at a residence in Blairgowrie at 12.36pm on Friday.

He said a 16-month-old girl was found unresponsive in the swimming pool and when paramedics arrived they found the father performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation. “A full advanced life support resuscitation was immediately initiated by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners, who achieved a return of spontaneous circulation. “Once stabilised, the patient was rapidly transported to hospital for further care,” Herbst said.

In an unrelated incident on Saturday in KwaZulu-Natal, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a collision on the N3 northbound between Market and New England roads in Pietermaritzburg. Herbst said a truck driver lost control of the vehicle after hitting an overhead bridge. He said members attached to the Road Traffic Inspectorate and police’s Accident Unit were on the scene. “When medics arrived on the scene they found a truck lying on its side, with steel beams strewn across the road.

“The driver, also the only occupant on board, was assessed and found to have sustained minor injuries,” Herbst said. The patient declined ambulance transportation to hospital. [email protected]