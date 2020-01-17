Johannesburg - Teachers at Parktown Boys' High School came under fire on Twitter for being 'negligent' after the body of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi was found by police.
The teenager from Yeoville went missing on Wednesday, during a water activity at an orientation camp in the North West province.
In a statement released on Friday morning, the school said it only realised that the Grade 8 pupil was missing on Thursday morning.
Mpianzi was found on Friday morning, after search and rescue teams spent all of Thursday combing the area.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the discovery.