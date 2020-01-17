Parktown Boys' teachers slammed for 'negligence' over Enock Mpianzi's death









The body of Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enock Mpianzi has been found. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - Teachers at Parktown Boys' High School came under fire on Twitter for being 'negligent' after the body of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi was found by police. The teenager from Yeoville went missing on Wednesday, during a water activity at an orientation camp in the North West province. In a statement released on Friday morning, the school said it only realised that the Grade 8 pupil was missing on Thursday morning. Mpianzi was found on Friday morning, after search and rescue teams spent all of Thursday combing the area. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the discovery.

"Police Search and Rescue are on-site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time," the school said.

Many Twitter users said the story did not make sense, with some speculating that it could have been an "initiation" or hazing gone wrong.

You mean to tell me that Enock went missing in the river and everyone left him there for 2 nights?

BATHONG!! #ParktownBoysCamp — Brown Skin Girl🧑🏿 (@maba_two) January 17, 2020

There’s is something being covered up here. They knew the child was missing and thought he would turn up. This is pure negligence. Umnqwazi wam awuqini tuu! #ParktownBoysCamp — WZ (@wandisasili) January 17, 2020

Someone should be held accountable for this tragedy. So heart breaking, I don't want to imagine what the parents are feeling💔 Rip Enock boy 💔 #ParktownBoysCamp — Sthandwa Nzuza Gama (@Sthandwa_nzuza) January 17, 2020

Somethings not right about this story maan No my heart is unsettled #ParktownBoysCamp — Ms Makaula (@_Didintle_m) January 17, 2020

The truth is, @PARKTOWN_BOYS and their initiation methods, molded myself and many others into angry young boys who could only deal with their emotions through force. The cycle has to stop and those responsible taken to account #ParktownBoysCamp — Irshaad MAY EaT (@irshaadmayet) January 17, 2020

The loss of a young, innocent soul at #ParktownBoysCamp

needs proper investigation💔 As a society, we also need to question the relevance of toxically masculine practices like initiation, especially at all-boys schools. — Dennis Georgiannis (@dengeo) January 17, 2020