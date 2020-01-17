The body of Grade 8 Parktown Boys' High school pupil Enock Mpianzi has been found. Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - Teachers at Parktown Boys' High School came under fire on Twitter for being 'negligent' after the body of 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi was found by police. 

The teenager from Yeoville went missing on Wednesday, during a water activity at an orientation camp in the North West province. 

In a statement released on Friday morning, the school said it only realised that the Grade 8 pupil was missing on Thursday morning.

Mpianzi was found on Friday morning, after search and rescue teams spent all of Thursday combing the area.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirmed the discovery. 

"Police Search and Rescue are on-site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time," the school said.

Many Twitter users said the story did not make sense, with some speculating that it could have been an "initiation" or hazing gone wrong.

IOL