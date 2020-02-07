Johannesburg - Joburg residents have been warned to stay alert and not allow intruders posing as City Power contractors onto their properties.
The suspected intruders have been using a modus operandi of telling unsuspecting residents that they have been sent by Joburg City Power to check meters as the system is offline.
Joburg City Power issued the alert at 1am on Friday morning.
It said the syndicate were known to be driving a blue Mercedes-Benz V Class vehicle, with North West province number plate.
They were particularly rife in the Johannesburg South region in recent days.