Passenger killed in Centurion crash

A man, believed to be in his early 30s, was killed when two cars collided at the intersection of Botha and Amkor avenues in Centurion in Pretoria on Friday night, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said in a statement.

ER24 paramedics, along with another private emergency medical service (EMS) were on the scene at 7.20pm, he said.

The driver of one of the cars, an adult male believed to be between 35 and 45 years of age, was found walking around on the scene. He had suffered minor injuries and was treated and transported by another emergency service on the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 28-year-old female, was also found walking around on the scene. She had suffered minor injuries and was treated and transported to a private hospital in the area by ER24.

"The passenger of the second vehicle had unfortunately suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was declared dead on arrival. Fire search and rescue, as well as the South African Police Service [SAPS], were on the scene for further investigations," Campbell said.