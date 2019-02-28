Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministry (R), accompanied by Apostolic Church of God leader Ebeni Ezri and Archbishop Emma Mauku, pray outside the Alleluia Ministries church in Sandton. The pastors called on resurrection Pastor Lukau to raise Nelson Mandela from the dead. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)



When charismatic pastor Paseka Mboro announced that he was going to confront resurrection "miracle" pastor Alph Lukau at the latter's church on Thursday, South Africans geared themselves for an epic showdown.

Instead, Mboro, who had challenged Pastor Lukau to raise Nelson Mandela from the dead, was forced to pray outside the locked gates of Lukau's Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) in Johannesburg where a large crowd had gathered to bear witness.





Disappointingly, Lukau did not make an appearance, but Mboro's dramatic prayers and dire warnings against "fake" pastors certainly got the attention of Twitter users.





Here are some of their reactions:





#PastorMboro

SA : Pastor mboro

KE :pastor who now?? pic.twitter.com/MkSX8RYCUt — ENG. John David Samba (@johndavidsamba) February 28, 2019









If Pastor Mboro tells you that you’ve overstepped the line, then you know...😂😂😂 — Kgaugelo KG Mogoale (@MotiveKG19) February 28, 2019









As flashy as they come down South!



His name according to @nomsa_maseko is Pastor Mboro(never utter the name to Kiswahili speaking audience).



Taken his prayer spectacle to doorstep of #Alleluiaministries Pastor Lukau who faked resurection of "dead man."



pic.twitter.com/v92qqeqLbs — 🚴 (@The_Optics) February 28, 2019





Pastor Mboro driving this car in SA, if he come to kenya he will be driving ladies crazy with that name 😂 pic.twitter.com/I7vQlegVok — KIBE HuM 🇰🇪 (@kibe_hum) February 28, 2019





Pastor Mboro is so furious,he wants Alph to resurrect Nelson Mandela and Alph is no where to be found. pic.twitter.com/yoxsN3AGNg — Zwide (@HopeWellEy) February 28, 2019





South Africa Pastor Mboro came out of his BMW i8 to pray to God against prosperity gospel and for God to forgive Pastor Alph Lukau (#ResurrectionChallenge)

In South Africa The Jokes write themselves 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🙄🤣

pic.twitter.com/G7dg6oFnx4 — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) February 28, 2019





For some reason seeing pastor Mboro’s BMW i8 and Pastor Lukau’s Rolls Royce reminded me that Jesus rode a donkey pic.twitter.com/kESSBKjo51 — Your Fav BBW_Nokcy (@mnokcy) February 28, 2019





I'm only concerned that next to Pastor Mboro is BMW i8. A man who claimed he went to heaven and took selfies with God is now condemning pastor Ralph Lukau for faking Ressurection miracles. Just a thief fighting another thief. As Africans, these are the men we glorify. Issa pity pic.twitter.com/9pX16NiKfj — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 28, 2019



