Prophet Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng of the Incredible Happenings Ministry (R), accompanied by Apostolic Church of God leader Ebeni Ezri and Archbishop Emma Mauku, pray outside the Alleluia Ministries church in Sandton. The pastors called on resurrection Pastor Lukau to raise Nelson Mandela from the dead. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)
When charismatic pastor Paseka Mboro announced that he was going to confront resurrection "miracle" pastor Alph Lukau at the latter's church on Thursday, South Africans geared themselves for an epic showdown.

Instead, Mboro, who had challenged Pastor Lukau to raise Nelson Mandela from the dead, was forced to pray outside the locked gates of Lukau's Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) in Johannesburg where a large crowd had gathered to bear witness.

Disappointingly, Lukau did not make an appearance, but Mboro's dramatic prayers and dire warnings against "fake" pastors certainly got the attention of Twitter users. 

Here are some of their reactions:










