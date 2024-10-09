Pastor Ray McCauley’s funeral details announced

Pastor Ray McCauley's funeral will take place next week Saturday, October 19, at the Rhema Bible Church (North) in Randburg. Doors will open from 7am. McCauley, founder of Rhema Bible Church died just days after celebrating his 75th birthday. He died peacefully at his home, surrounded by friends and family. McCauley was also the former President of the IFCC.

In a post on the church Facebook page, the family announced that a comfort service will take place on Thursday at 7pm and a honouring service will take place next Thursday, October 17 at 7pm - all at the Rhema Bible Church (North) in Randburg.

Meanwhile, the South African Council of Churches (SACC) and the SA Council of Churches and International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC) have paid tribute to McCauley. "The loss to the nation of such a significant voice in the faith is deeply felt, especially in these times that are fraught with many social ills, where the nation continues to be in need of a clear moral voice. In the post-apartheid society his was a voice, amongst many, that not only called for the moral renewal of the country but spent his time in prayerful action for such a renewal," said the council’s acting general secretary, Reverend Mzwandile Molo. The SACC further extended condolences to McCauley's wife, Zelda, his son Pastor Joshua, daughter-in-law, Tara and the extended McCauley family.

"To his community of faith - Rhema Bible Church, Rhema family of churches and the IFCC - your fellow sisters and brothers in the SACC express their condolences to you for the loss of such a great leader in the faith and a father-figure in Christ to many of you. “The loss of such a foundational stone is deeply felt. It is our prayer that as we all feel the loss of this magnificent leader, we also offer thanks for his ministry of service to the glory of God," Molo said. The IFCC general secretary, Pastor Giet Khosa, said McCauley's visionary leadership, wisdom, counsel, fellowship and unwavering love for SA will be missed.

"Pastor Ray's legacy is profound. Today, we grieve not only in SA, but across the globe. Rhema Bible Church, under the leadership of Pastor Ray, became the first multiracial congregation, welcoming black South Africans during a pivotal time in our nation's history when it was frowned upon. This bold move caused the church to emerge as one of the fastest-growing churches in the country," Khosa said. He added that McCauley's impact extended into politics, civil society, business, and the faith community. "As a key participant in the early CODESA negotiations, Pastor McCauley played an instrumental role in shaping our democracy and fostering unity and diversity.