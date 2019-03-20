Pitch Black Afro has been accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The pathologist who was issued with a warrant of arrest after failing to appear in court to testify in the Pitch Black Afro murder trial will return to South Africa on Sunday. On Wednesday the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court again postponed the bail hearing of hip hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro and charged with the murder of his wife Catherine Modisane .

"The pathologist is said to be back from Tanzania on Sunday, so he will be coming to testify on Monday," magistrate Paul du Plessis said.

Ngcobo was arrested in January and has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice over the death of his wife at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville on December 30.

The "Matofotofo" hitmaker appeared in high spirits on Wednesday, waving to people seated in the public gallery and shouting out his love for his mother as he was leaving the dock.

Du Plessis postponed proceedings to March 25 and Ngcobo will remain in custody.

African News Agency/ANA