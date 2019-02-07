Pitch Black Afro, accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate court. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday again postponed the bail application of murder accused Thulani "Pitch Black Afro" Ngcobo. The well-known musician was arrested last month and is accused of killing his wife, Catherine Modisane. He has been charged with premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Defence lawyer Mishack Maluleke told the court he was not convinced that Modisane died from the injuries she sustained, and requested the pathologist be called to testify in the bail application.

“At this stage, the State is only speculating about the cause of death and not the actual post mortem report, so I request the court to allow the pathologist to come and give the testimony on the report of what might have caused the death,” said Maluleke.

In his affidavit, Ngcobo said he did not beat Modisane on the day of her deaath and only noticed she was injured the morning after she had returned from an outing.

Modisane's death was originally ruled to be a natural death but the pathologist handling the case later concluded that she died of unnatural causes.

In all of his appearances, the Matofotofo hitmaker has appeared jubilant, waving to people seated in the public gallery and shouting out his love for his mother. But, on Thursday he was subdued and looked tired.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis has been visibly irritated by the rapper’s behaviour,in his previous court appearances and at one point told him to pay attention and stop looking at the public.

Du Plessis said he would allow the pathologist to take the stand and postponed proceedings to February 21.

Ngcobo will remain in custody until his next appearance.

African News Agency/ANA