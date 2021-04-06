Patient and security guard killed after bus rams into them outside clinic

Johannesburg: A patient and a security guard died on Tuesday morning after being hit by a bus at Boksburg Civic Clinic. They were declared dead at the scene. MMC for community services in Ekurhuleni Nomadlozi Nkosi said the incident occurred in the clinic’s parking lot shortly after 8am. She said the two women lost their lives when a municipal bus at at the clinic’s parking lot hit them. “One of the victims of the accident was a security guard at the clinic while the other was a member of the public who had come for a check-up. The deceased were declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“The driver was rushed to the Sunward Park Hospital for treatment.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased at this trying time. This is something you never wish on anyone and our sympathies go out to the families of the deceased. These victims left their homes with the hope of returning to their loved ones, and then this,” she said.

Nkosi said they have launched a full-scale investigation in order to determine what led to the bus crashing into the women and killing them.

She said the city would be locating the families of the deceased to inform them of the incident.

“The city will also be offering counselling to the staff of the clinic and other members of the public who witnessed the incident,” Nkosi said.

