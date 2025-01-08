Patient rushed to hospital after Lenasia building collapse

One patient was rushed to hospital on Tuesday night after a building collapsed in Lenasia, Gauteng province. Spokesperson for City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services, Nana Radebe said there was only person at the building when it collapsed.

“Around 7.44pm this evening (Thursday night), the City of Joburg’s Emergency Management Services received a call about a structural collapse at Lenasia. On arrival, rescue technicians managed to remove one patient from the rubble (and rushed the patient) to a nearby medical facility,” said Radebe. The Emergency Management Services also searched for a second victim who had been alleged to be stuck under the rubble, but that search came to nought. "EMS can confirm that only one person was at the building, at the time of the incident after several interviews with eye witnesses," Radebe said in a late update on Tuesday.

In December, IOL reported that a provincial government investigation into the George multi-fatality building collapse is currently being peer-reviewed to determine the cause of the disaster. The investigation is one of several independent investigations underway which authorities said will, as each one is concluded, be consolidated to ensure accountability after the tragedy claimed the lives of 34 people when the building collapsed on May 6. Provincial government spokesperson Melt Botes said the peer-review and the parallel investigations should be allowed to run its course.

“The findings from an independent assessment/investigation, which the Western Cape Government undertook through a structural engineering firm to determine the cause of the disaster, are currently being peer-reviewed. This process must be allowed to run its course to uphold and protect the integrity of the investigation. “Our probe is one of several which are under way, including the SAPS investigation. Depending on the evidence criminal proceedings may proceed. It is for this reason that the findings of our probe cannot be made public. The findings flowing from the various agencies’ investigations must be consolidated so that we get an overall understanding of what transpired to ensure those responsible for this terrible tragedy are held accountable,” said Botes.