Patients in Gauteng hospitals can now get visitors for 15 minutes

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Health announced on Tuesday that visitors are now permitted to visit patients at public hospitals in the province for 15 minutes per day. “These (visiting times) have been amended to allow one visitor per patient for 15 minutes per day.

’’The amendment will permit relatives and friends of patients to spend time with their loved ones whilst adhering to Covid-19 safety measures such as social distancing, minimising overcrowding and hospital congestions,” said Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Health. “This will also ensure promotion and adherence to occupational health and safety measures whilst promoting optimum infection prevention, and control measures at all Gauteng public healthcare centres.” Kekana said relatives of patients should get contact details of the ward where their family members are admitted, so that they can call and avoid having to physically visit hospitals.

“All visitors will be screened for temperature and Covid-19 symptoms,” said Kekana. On Monday, South Africa recorded 429 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of laboratory confirmed cases to 2 906 851, an increase representing a 2.6% positivity rate. The national Department of Health said a further 39 Covid-19-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 87 819 to date.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the majority of new cases on Monday were from the Western Cape, with 22%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with 21%. Gauteng accounted for 19%, the Free State 10%, Eastern Cape 9%, North West 8%, Northern Cape 7%, Mpumalanga 3% and Limpopo 2% of the new cases. Hospital admissions increased by 52 in the past 24 hours, and 17 800 434 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.