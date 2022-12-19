Patients, paramedics robbed of cellphones, electrocardiogram and patient monitor equipment in Tshwane

Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has expressed concern about the continuous attacks and robberies of health officials in the province while in the line of duty. “Over the weekend, members of the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services from Odi Base and patients were robbed of their belongings, including medical equipment,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Story continues below Advertisement

She described the incidents as “totally unacceptable”. In one incident, two EMS personnel were robbed at gunpoint while responding to a case of difficulty in breathing at Lebanon in Winterveld just after midnight on Friday. The crew was robbed of cellphones and personal belongings, including an electrocardiogram (ECG) and patient monitor equipment.

In another incident on Saturday, a crew from the same Odi Base was robbed by armed attackers of their cellphones, together with that of a patient, at the gate of Boekenhout Clinic as they were about to transport the patient. “We plead with the community members to come forward with information that can assist both the department and law enforcement agencies to apprehend perpetrators of these evil acts,” the MEC appealed. She said: “Fortunately”, no injuries were sustained, and the Gauteng EMS crews is undergoing trauma counselling to help them deal with the ordeal.

Story continues below Advertisement

The two incidents were reported at Mabopane police station. “The latest attacks bring to 14 the number of incidents to date, in 2022 alone,” she said. In the meantime, a number of areas across Gauteng have been declared hotspots or red zone as they are deemed unsafe for emergency personnel.

Story continues below Advertisement