Johannesburg - A man died after a wall collapsed on Wednesday morning on the corner of Kruger and Marshall streets in Johannesburg, Netcare said in a statement. Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: "It is alleged that a tipper truck transporting materials for recycling knocked an eight meter portion of a wall which had collapsed on two pedestrians.

"The patients, an adult male, sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene."

Herbst said a second female patient was found to have sustained moderate injuries to her lower limbs. She was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported to hospital.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA