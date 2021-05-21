Pensioners are now being vaccinated at 51 Clicks pharmacies

Johannesburg – The Clicks pharmacy group has started vaccinating people over the age of 60 as part of the government’s mass vaccination roll-out.

At the moment, Clicks is vaccinating pensioners at over 51 pharmacies around the country.

The Department of Health gave approval for the group to vaccinate citizens last week.

Clicks still has applications for over 200 pharmacies pending approval with the Department of Health.

Members of the public will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccinations done at the approved sites, but these sites are yet to be confirmed.

This also does not mean members of the public will be able to walk-in at the approved pharmacies for a jab, but they will still have to register through the Department of Health’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), which will determine and allocate members of the public through an SMS, about where and when they can go to get their vaccine job.

Clicks chief commercial officer Rachel Wrigglesworth said they were ready to administer the jabs to the pensioners.

“Our health-care professionals have been trained and are administering vaccinations safely and efficiently.

“Vaccinations save lives and are critical in building herd immunity.”

Wrigglesworth said the mass vaccination phase two rollout was an important milestone in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, especially for those over the age of 60 who are at higher risk.

Clicks said Covid-19 vaccination was free for all South Africans, and for those who had medical aid, the cost would be covered by their medical scheme.

They said those who were uninsured, the vaccine jab would be funded by the government.

TO REGISTER

Clicks said pensioners had to register on the EVDS online portal.

You can register by dialling *134*832# or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456.

Those who meet the requirements will receive a SMS from the Department of Health with their unique voucher indicating their selected vaccination site.

Walk-ins cannot be assisted without registration on the EVDS system.

Upon arrival at the Clicks store, a Clicks vaccine assistant will verify details and request consent to vaccinate.

Citizens are urged to have their ID, SMS voucher and medical aid card on hand, if applicable.

Vaccinees will be monitored for 15 minutes after their vaccination for possible side effects.

IOL