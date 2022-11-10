People open up their hearts to 60-year-old man running his garden service using his bicycle

Durban – A 60-year-old Gauteng gardener who transports his equipment using his bicycle has won the hearts of people. Almost R25 000 has come pouring in through the Back a Buddy campaign to help Gift Zingora.

It began when resident Grant Zoghby stopped to chat to Zingora about his business. “Hard working with a smile! Today while driving home I noticed the lovely smile on Gift’s face while peddling his makeshift bakkie/bicycle. I decided to stop and chat to him,” said Zoghby. He said Zingora, born in 1962, was a professional gardener who left his home in 2010 to make a better life for himself and his family.

“He loves gardens and plants and currently drives his makeshift bicycle to and from his clients. He takes all his gardening tools along with him including a lawnmower, a blower, brooms, rake… and he goes to his clients’ houses and services their gardens.” Zoghby said Zingora had told him he wanted to buy a bakkie one day so he could do two or three gardens a day with a team instead of just one. Zingora travels from Bryanston to his clients who are spread all the way to Northcliff and Linden and in the afternoon heads back home.

Zoghby said the best part about the gardener was the smile he always had on his face. “This is an inspiration for us all and Gift reminded me that no matter how hard one’s day can be, to smile through it will make it better. “I'm posting this here just to share with you my experience today and ask that if anyone would like to donate/gift something to a hard-working honest man. Let's set something up and see if we can get him a light for the front/helmet or even a contribution to his dream bakkie one day.”

According to the Good Things Guy website, the money raised so far would be used to purchase Zingora a reliable phone and new gumboots. These are some of the messages from donors: “It’s so wonderful to see someone who is trying so hard! You are truly inspiring & I wish you all the best!” – Karyn