Person jumps to their death at Sandton City

Sandton City confirmed that an individual jumped to their death earlier on Saturday. Emergency services responded to the scene immediately, but the individual was pronounced dead. The South African Police Service are currently investigating the incident and the identity, age and gender of the person have not been released yet.

Captain Bheki Xulu from the Sandton police station told The Citizen that police attended the scene and that an inquest docket has been opened for further investigation. In a statement, Sandton City expressed their condolences: “Sandton City Management send their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, and request the respect of the deceased and their family on social media.” Sandton City is operating and trading as normal.

In October, there was an incident of suicide at the mall after a 19-year-old plunged to her death, despite the on-site security team’s best efforts to offer assistance. Social media users offered their condolences and expressed the importance of taking care of one’s mental health. If anyone is struggling, we list a number of emergency lines. Suicide Crisis Line

0800 567 567 SADAG Mental Health Line 011 234 4837

To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday, Call: 011 234 4837 / Fax number: 011 234 8182 For a suicidal Emergency contact SADAG on 0800 567 567