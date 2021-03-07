NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
Peter Matlare, Absa Group deputy CEO, has died after a battle with Covid-19, his family confirmed to eNCA on Sunday.
Peter Matlare, Absa Group deputy CEO, dies of Covid-19

Matlare previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Tiger Brands and Chief Executive Officer at the SABC and Primedia.

He was also Executive Director-Commercial at Vodacom SA, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Vodacom Group Ltd. and Chairman at National Association of Broadcasters.

Tributes have being pouring in for the business leader and media executive

