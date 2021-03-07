Peter Matlare, Absa Group deputy CEO, dies of Covid-19

Peter Matlare, Absa Group deputy CEO, has died after a battle with Covid-19, his family confirmed to eNCA on Sunday.

Matlare previously held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Tiger Brands and Chief Executive Officer at the SABC and Primedia.

He was also Executive Director-Commercial at Vodacom SA, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer at Vodacom Group Ltd. and Chairman at National Association of Broadcasters.

Tributes have being pouring in for the business leader and media executive

The 4 bosses who recognised something “special” in me, were Peter Matlare, Phil Molefe, Snuki Zikalala and @mthombothi these are the men who opened doors for me and gave me a shot as a news anchor @SABCNews. Ngi nje nje yibo. Thank you gentlemen. Farewell Peter Matlare RIP 🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HFZ96N0hOP — Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 7, 2021

So in Peter Matlare an era and chapter closes for excellence in business acumen especially where broadcasting is concerned. It is tragically sad. May his friends and family be comforted. May we never forget what he stood for and do our best to follow in his giant footsteps. — Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) March 7, 2021

Sudden by the passing of Peter Matlare, such amazing humble human being not so long ago he introduced me to his wife and 2 daughters. One of the best black CEO’s SA has ever had. May his soul Rest In Peace 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/coFXYS6AAw — INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) March 7, 2021