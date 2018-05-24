Johannesburg - Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has distanced himself from allegations that two Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officials and a vetting officer were allegedly offered jobs to discredit Robert McBride on his handling of Phahlane’s case.

The three are alleged to have conspired to sabotage the organisation’s investigations into Phahlane by accusing McBride of unethical and unlawful conduct.

Phahlane said: “I am not going to comment on the manner in which the case is handled.

Some of these matters will be before the court in June.

I have always asked that allegations against me should be taken before a court of law.

“Any of these noises being made right now, I would like to distance myself from it.

“If there is anything else regarding this matter to be answered to, the police and Ipid are the right people to contact,” said Phahlane.

The suspended general, his wife Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and a car dealer Durand Snyman stand accused of corruption.

Phahlane is accused of taking kickbacks to secure tenders for police suppliers, while both Phahlane and his wife received cars from Snyman, which the former acting national police commissioner claimed were sponsored vehicles.

The three officials who were part of Ipid’s task team investigating allegations of corruption against Phahlane accused McBride of leaking official and confidential information to forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, his assistant and the media.

They accuse McBride of deliberately conducting the investigation through the media to tarnish Phahlane’s image.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said they were aware of the allegations, and that they were mere attempts to stifle the investigation against Phahlane.

MPs however want McBride and Phahlane to be investigated to clear them of any doubts to their credibility.

Saturday Star