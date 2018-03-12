Former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of corruption and fraud. File picture: Thobile Mathons/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - Former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's fraud and corruption case has been postponed until June 7.

Phahlane made a short appearance at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

His co-accused in the case include his wife Beauty who is also a police officer and businessman Durandt Snyman.

They were granted R10 000 bail each last month.

The charges the three face were laid by the Independent Police Directorate (Ipid).



Ipid alleges that police supplier Keith Keating who owns Forensic Data Analyst (FDA) facilitated the payment for the cars for Phahlane through the dealership owned by Synman.



The Hawks last year raided properties belonging to Phahlane and Keating.



Keating is accused of gifting Phahlane with expensive cars in return for favours. But Phahlane, who was the head of forensic at the time of the alleged dealings, has denied any corrupt deals and claims the cars were part of a sponsorship.

Some of the cars the couple received include a Landrover Discovery, Nissan Navarra, Toyota Hilux, Grey Merc, Silver VW and a Ford Rover.



Keating, like Phahlane, denies any corrupt dealings and claimed Phahlane did not get his cars from him.



It’s not clear yet whether Keating will also face criminal charges.

Political Bureau