JOHANNESBURG - An automotive scrapyard in Roodepoort, Johannesburg was destroyed by fire on Saturday night, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded shortly before 6.30pm to reports of a fire at a business on the corner of Randfontein and Roode roads in Creswell Park, Roodepoort, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"When paramedics arrived on [the] scene the fire had already covered most of the property.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a scrapyard with automotive spares and tyres had caught alight. Fortunately no injuries were reported."

The circumstances leading up to the fire would be investigated by the relevant authorities, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)