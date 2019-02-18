File picture: Skyler Reid.

TSHWANE - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Pretoria is on the hunt for a 28-year-old man, who absconded while on bail, charged with hijacking and murder.

Pretoria West SAPS identified the man as Balty Tebogo Mathabatha who used to reside in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria in an informal settlement known as Brazzaville.

"The suspect was on bail on a case opened against him for murder and hijacking that occurred on the 20th January 2018," said police spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma.

"On the 27th November 2018 he was due to attend a court hearing. He appeared at court but when court started he was nowhere to be found. The suspect has fled the scene ever since and the police are looking for him."

The SAPS is appealing to community members for help in apprehending the wanted murder suspect.

Pretoria police are searching for Balty Tebogo Mathabatha who is wanted for hijacking and murder Photo: Supplied.

"We appeal to the community members to alert the police as soon as possible if they have any information and not to approach or attempt to capture the suspect as he is very dangerous and always armed," said Vuma.

"The suspect is known for business robberies and hijacking. Anyone with any information should contact Sergeant Joseph Molelekeng on 0837260332 or (012) 386 4163/6."

African News Agency (ANA)