VEREENIGING - Three women died and two others were injured when two cars crashed in Vereeniging in Gauteng late on Saturday night, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 11.20pm to reports of a car crash on Andries Potgieter Boulevard in Bedworth Park, Vereeniging, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said on Sunday.

Reports from the scene indicated that an SUV and a car were involved in a collision.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that three people, all females, had sustained fatal injuries when they were ejected from the vehicle and were sadly declared deceased on the scene. Another two female patients, also from the same car, sustained moderate injuries."

Once treated and stabilised, the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

The occupants of the SUV were not injured, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)