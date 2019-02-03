File photo: ER24

VEREENIGING - Two people died and another four were injured when a car veered out of control and rolled in "a known accident zone" along Barrage Road just outside Vereeniging in Gauteng in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics and government services were on the scene at 1.35am, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"A female patient was declared dead on arrival and unfortunately one critical male patient succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

One patient in a serious condition and three others with moderate injuries were transported by various services to both Kopanong and Sebokeng hospitals," Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)