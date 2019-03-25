Johannesburg - South African-based Pick n Pay Group has on Monday committed to donate food worth R200 000 to aid millions of people who have been affected by Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone has caused devastation in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi with widespread flooding. Many people are without food, water or shelter.



Cyclone Idai has created what is being called "inland oceans extending for miles and miles” resulting in emergency responders and humanitarian organisations battling to reach vast affected parts of the three countries, especially remote areas.



"We are devastated by the destruction caused and the huge impact on the people of all three countries. We hope these supplies provide some relief to those who are in desperate need of assistance," Gareth Ackerman, chairperson of Pick n Pay said.



"Our stores in Zimbabwe have also been mobilised and staff on the ground are assisting local communities wherever they can with rescue relief. To date, they have donated nearly 10 tonnes of food, consisting of mealie meal, sugar and kapenta. Our donation from South Africa will add to these efforts."



"We encourage any other groups who can assist to get involved so we can help these communities rebuild," Ackerman said.