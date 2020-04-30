Picket to be held at Soweto hospital for 'unprotected' workers, unifying health system

Symbolic protests will be held outside the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto and other clinics on Friday in support of millions of workers in South Africa who don’t have personal protective equipment, while highlighting other health services' demands.

On May Day, recognised as International Workers Day worldwide, mindful of social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic, trade union representatives and a group of frontline healthcare workers will be gathering outside the hospital, a host of unions said in a statement on Thursday.

They will not only be demanding personal protective equipment for all frontline health workers, but that community healthcare workers be permanently employed by the state.

"We will demand the unification of the public and private health systems to sure everyone in South Africa has equal access to health services at this critical time," they said.

In the joint campaign on personal protective equipment, they will be highlighting slogans such as "You Can’t Mask the Grave Health Hazards We Face!"; "Personal Protective Equipment It’s a fundamental Workers and Human Right!"; "We demand PPE for the Safety of all Health and Care Workers and the Safety of the Communities they serve!"; and "May Day, May Day, May Day: SOS Save Our Service."